VIRTUAL------ Researching Your Historic Home

Filson Friday Researching Your Historic Home Presenter Danielle Spalenka

Learn how to navigate and discover resources to find out about the history of your historic home. The talk will provide basic guidance, highlight key resources, and present two case studies from Old Louisville that provide a glimpse of the twist, turns, and dead ends you may encounter when finding more about your historic home.

Danielle Spalenka is the Associate Curator of Digital Projects at The Filson Historical Society and a resident of Old Louisville. Prior to joining The Filson staff in April 2019, Ms. Spalenka held the role of Preservation Specialist at the Northeast Document Conservation Center; Project Director for the NEH-funded Digital POWRR Project; and Curator of Manuscripts at the Northern Illinois University Regional History Center. She holds a BA in history from Saint Mary’s College (Notre Dame, IN) and a MA-LIS from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This event will be broadcast live online via Zoom, the cloud-based video conferencing provider, free of charge for the public.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org