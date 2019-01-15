Residue of a Lived Experience Exhibit

My paintings are relics that reflect reality. Through paint,I am exploring space as a phenomenological experience in that the subject matter is assembled through firsthand exploration. I paint abandoned spaces that resonate with me. Some paintings are made perceptually, and others from photographs. However, my main focus is finding a means to visually transmit the dominant psychological feeling of a person or place. I am attracted to spaces that possess a residue of occupation, the visceral sensation of a human presence. These structures provide a framework through which I am able to have a conversation about decay, neglect, and what it means to be forgotten.

