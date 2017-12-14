Restless Heart Performs “A Season of Harmony”

Restless Heart will bring some holiday cheer to town when they perform A Season of Harmony on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30PM.

For over 30 years, Restless Heart has been topping the charts with the country hits you know and love, such as “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Wheels,” “Why Does It Have To Be Wrong or Right,” “The Bluest Eyes In Texas” and “A Tender Lie.” Adding to those favorites, see them perform renditions of your favorite holiday tunes like “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Tennessee Christmas,” and more!

For more information visit owensborocenter.com