Resurrection - A Journey Tribute at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Since 2014, Resurrection has built a reputation for being the gold standard by which other Journey tributes are measured, faithfully recreating the experience of a 1980’s Journey concert. Every show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds designed to captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org