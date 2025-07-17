Resurrection - A Journey Tribute at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Photo submitted
Since 2014, Resurrection has built a reputation for being the gold standard by which other Journey tributes are measured, faithfully recreating the experience of a 1980’s Journey concert. Every show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds designed to captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org