Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church

to

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church

Join us for an exciting gospel rally followed by three age graded egg hunts! Kids up to 5th grade welcome.

For more information call (859) 266-4341 or visit http://ashlandlex.org

Info

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Religion & Spirituality
to
Google Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church - 2025-04-19 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church - 2025-04-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church - 2025-04-19 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Resurrection Rally 2025! at Ashland Ave Baptist Church - 2025-04-19 10:30:00 ical