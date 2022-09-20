Retrospective Art Show at Gallery 104 in LaGrange
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Arts Association of Oldham County
September 20 - October 15
Visit Gallery 104 in downtown La Grange to see the latest exhibit by the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOC) entitled, Retrospective Art Show. The gallery is a poplar shopping destination for tourists and locals alike who are looking for gifts or that little something special to add to at their home decor or wearable art collection. The AAOC is responsible for putting on such juried fine art events as the annual Arts on the Green and Winter in Kentucky.
For more information call (502) 222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/