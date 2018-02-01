Reveal: David Stratton & Trent Altman Exhibit

The Center’s Reveal exhibit features the work of two artists, David Stratton, of Owensboro, and Trent Altman, of Louisville. This exhibit features their large format two-dimensional works in the Center’s lobby.

David Stratton is professor of art and graphic design at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky. He specializes in large format drawings in pen and ink. The five drawings in this exhibit depict natural scenes.

“My landscape imagery is based upon photos I take while hiking and birdwatching,” Stratton states. “These quiet compositions try to focus on the moment, and the textural beauty of both the image and the moment.”

Trent Altman is a Louisville, Kentucky painter that specializes in colorful abstracts. Diagnosed with autism, Altman has been painting for 15 years and is a juried Kentucky Arts Council artist with many international awards. Two of his large format canvases are included in this exhibit.

Altman’s works utilize color and texture by using acrylic paint and mixed media on canvas. This combination creates tones and surfaces that transmit motion and feeling in his landscape and abstract compositions.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located at 200 Artisan Way, just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibits, shopping and travel information areas are open daily, year-round, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Center currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call 859-985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov