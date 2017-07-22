Revolutionary Kids Day at Jack Jouett House

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Revolutionary Kids Day at Jack Jouett House

Experience life in Revolutionary America with an afternoon of fun children's activities, crafts, games, and period demonstrations by Revolutionary War-era costumed re-enactors. Meet Revolutionary War soldiers. Visit colonial tradespeople. Watch musket demonstrations. Spend time socializing with friends at a children's tea party. Special children's historic house tours, pony rides, and a petting zoo will also be available.

Time: Noon—5:00 pm, Jack Jouett House Historic Site Grounds. Admission: Free.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

