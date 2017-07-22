Revolutionary Kids Day at Jack Jouett House

Experience life in Revolutionary America with an afternoon of fun children's activities, crafts, games, and period demonstrations by Revolutionary War-era costumed re-enactors. Meet Revolutionary War soldiers. Visit colonial tradespeople. Watch musket demonstrations. Spend time socializing with friends at a children's tea party. Special children's historic house tours, pony rides, and a petting zoo will also be available.

Time: Noon—5:00 pm, Jack Jouett House Historic Site Grounds. Admission: Free.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org