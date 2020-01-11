Revolutionary War in a Trunk! at Kenton County Library

This hands-on, interactive program is fun for all ages! Mr. Baggett will bring an old wooden trunk full of interesting items and military equipment from the Revolutionary War period. This presentation utilizes reproductions of 18th Century weaponry, camp tools and equipment, clothing, toys, personal hygiene items, and other everyday necessities. He will bring to life the reality of everyday living during the Revolutionary War / Colonial Period. A selection of his books will be available for sale and signing following the presentation. Stay for Colonial Crafts immediately following!

For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit kentonlibrary.org