Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

   Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm.  Bar and concessions available. Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today. 

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/

270.926.7891
