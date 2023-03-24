Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/