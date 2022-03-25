Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Join us March 25th, 2022 for Rhonda Vincent & The Rage! A multi-award winner, with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented 7 consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association 2000 – 2006.

Doors open at 6 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org