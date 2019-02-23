Rhonda Vincent at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Rhonda Vincent at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

The Voice of Rhonda Vincent is the centerpiece, surrounded by the rhythms of each instrument; featuring the individual styles of the world class musicians that collectively make up The Rage. Their talent is unmatched. Each and every member can sing every part, and play every instrument. Their depth of skill sets the stage for the highest level of professionalism in every performance.

Tickets on sale now! Preferred seating is $38 and reserved seating is $33. Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 8 pm.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-926-7891
