Rhonda Vincent's Christmas Show! at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Who's ready for the Holidays? Join us December 5th for Rhonda Vincent's Christmas Show! A multi-award winner, with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented 7 consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association 2000 – 2006 and an 8th win of IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org