Rhythm of the Dance at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

Rhythm of the Dance at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Rhythm of the Dance celebrates both the rich history of Ireland as well as the art of Irish dance, from the disciplined tradition of the Celtic Step, to the sensual ancient dance style. Rhythm of the Dance has heralded a new era in Irish entertainment, featuring 30 dancers, a traditional live full Irish band, and the vocals of the Young Irish Tenors.

Internationally rated as one of the three most popular and successful Irish dance shows on tour (with Riverdance and Lord of the Dance) critics, audiences, and millions of fans around the world, have hailed the live stage show as a must see!

Tickets: $10, $25, $35, $40, $45, $55

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
