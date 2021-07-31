Ribs on the River in Ashland

× Expand 606 Initiative Ribs on the RiverAshland Riverfront 1-4PM Saturday July 31, 2021

Come to the Ashland riverfront with your bellies empty, and help our panel of judges choose the champion! Both restaurants, and local grill masters are welcome to enter. $25 per event ticket. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite beginning July 1st. Entry fee for participating teams is $100. Your ribs, and space to cook will be provided. Perry Distributions will be serving ice cold beverages for adults 21 and over! We will also have live music played by the BrewsBrothers!

Participants can register at AdvantaClean of the of Tri-State, located at 4446 13th St Ashland Ky.

All participants should be fully registered by July 29, 2021.

Registration and set up will begin at 7:30am.

Cooking will begin at 7:30am.

Peoples choice ballads will be collected at 3:30pm.

Winners will be announced at 4:00pm.

For more information call 606-694-1096 or visit visitaky.com