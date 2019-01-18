Richard Gallo: Performance and Studio 1960–1980 Exhibit

University of Louisville’s Hite Art Institute presents a new photography exhibition that explores the life and work of Richard Gallo, a pioneer of performance art.

“Richard Gallo: Performance and Studio 1960–1980” will showcase more than 60 images of Gallo from his archives, many of which have never been presented publicly.

The exhibition will be on view Jan. 18-Feb. 23 at the Cressman Center for Visual Arts, 100 E. Main St.

Gallo (1946-2007), also known as Lemon Boy, was a theater director, stage actor and performance artist. In the 1970’s, Gallo dressed in provocative attire and performed in New York City, often around the uptown luxury boutiques of Fifth Avenue.

He inspired many prominent artists of his day including Andy Warhol who said he was “more glamorous than Marlene Dietrich.”

Scott Rollins organized and curated the show as his thesis exhibition in Hite’s Critical and Curatorial Studies program. Noah Khoshbin, curator of the Watermill Center, which houses the Gallo archive, serves as co-curator of the exhibition.

The Richard Gallo Archive is administered by the Watermill Center — a study center for the arts and humanities, founded by Robert Wilson, a renowned New York experimental theater stage director, playwright, artist and collector.

For more information, contact Gallery Director Chris Reitz at chris.reitz@louisville.edu.

