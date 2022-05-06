Richard Glazier: The Golden Age of the Hollywood Musical

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Acclaimed Gershwin interpreter Richard Glazier performs unforgettable songs from classic Hollywood Musicals including Meet Me in St. Louis, My Funny Valentine, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Girl Crazy, and more.  Complete with film clips and still images projected above the stage.

Tickets are $40, $30, $20

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

270-904-1880
