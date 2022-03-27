Richard Marx at Mountain Arts Center

an acoustic evening with richard marx

The “Right Here Waiting” hit singer/songwriter will be in town for an aoustic evening! The song that was a Global hit even reaching the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.

See and hear his classic hits at the Mountain Arts Center on March 27, 2022 at 7:30pm

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com