Ricky Skaggs Concert at Campbellsville University

The legendary 14-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs, and his band Kentucky Thunder, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

General admission tickets for the concert are $35. Meet and Greet tickets are $75 and will take place before the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Banquet Hall. For tickets and information, call the Office of Development at Campbellsville University at (270) 789-5211. Tickets can also be purchased online. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the university’s Scholarship Fund.

Skaggs has earned 14 Grammy Awards, 11 International Bluegrass Music Awards, nine Academy of Country Music Awards, eight Country Music Awards, two Dove Awards, three honorary Doctorate Museum’s 2013 Artist-In-Residence and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in the Instrumentalist category along with countless other awards.

