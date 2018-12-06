Ricky Skaggs Concert at Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

The legendary 14-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs, and his band Kentucky Thunder, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

General admission tickets for the concert are $35. Meet and Greet tickets are $75 and will take place before the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Banquet Hall. For tickets and information, call the Office of Development at Campbellsville University at (270) 789-5211. Tickets can also be purchased online. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the university’s Scholarship Fund.

Skaggs has earned 14 Grammy Awards, 11 International Bluegrass Music Awards, nine Academy of Country Music Awards, eight Country Music Awards, two Dove Awards, three honorary Doctorate Museum’s 2013 Artist-In-Residence and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in the Instrumentalist category along with countless other awards.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty  with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

