Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

A life full of music. That's the story of Ricky Skaggs. By age 21, he was already considered a "recognized master" of one of America's most demanding art forms, but his career took him in other directions, catapulting him to popularity and success in the mainstream of country music. His life's path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.

Join us for two special nights in Woodward Theatre with the newest member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, Ricky Skaggs.

Doors open at 7 pm, concert begins at 8 pm for both shows.

