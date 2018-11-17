Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

to Google Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00

International Bluegrass Music Museum 118 Daviess, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

A life full of music.  That's the story of Ricky Skaggs.  By age 21, he was already considered a "recognized master" of one of America's most demanding art forms, but his career took him in other directions, catapulting him to popularity and success in the mainstream of country music.  His life's path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.

Join us for two special nights in Woodward Theatre with the newest member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, Ricky Skaggs.

Doors open at 7 pm, concert begins at 8 pm for both shows.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Info
International Bluegrass Music Museum 118 Daviess, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-926-7891
to Google Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ricky Skaggs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2018-11-17 19:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Submit Yours