Ring in the New Year at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Come ring in the New Year at Natural Bridge State Resort Park with good food, music, and dancing! Our overnight package is $229.96 plus tax per couple and includes: overnight lodging at Hemlock Lodge, a prime rib buffet for two 4-8 p.m., entertainment by WSKV radio 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., an open bar 8-midnight, hors d’oeuvres and party favors and a breakfast buffet for two 7-10 a.m. Call 606-663-2214.

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov