Riot: Asbury Park at Market House Theatre

After a few days of violent rioting, a newly made detective and a conflict consultant are given a mandate by the police chief and the mayor to conduct a private meeting with three black and three white residents to try to assess the social breakdown, promote communication between the groups, and most importantly to draw up a proposal of how to end the riot. This story is about community, racism, disenfranchisement, cooperation, honesty, patience, and perseverance. (Inspired by true events).

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org