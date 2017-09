Rising Sons Winery Uncorked & Glazed Over

There will be various pottery pieces to choose from. You can follow examples or be creative and design your own. Relax in good company while you sip wine and paint! You also get a cheese and cracker appetizer, too! Make a piece for yourself or make one for a Christmas gift!

For more information call 502-600-0224 or visit http://risingsonswinery.com