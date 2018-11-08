Rising Sons Winery Uncorked & Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a fun night of Pottery Painting and wine. Event takes place on THURSDAY, NOV. 8TH 6pm at Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrencburg KY) Get your guy and girlfriends together and come get creative with us. Tickets are $40pp. Included in ticket price is a glass of Rising Sons Wine, appetizers,one awesome piece of pottery, materials and firing to complete your project. If you would like to paint a larger piece Elements will be offering a limited # of Harvest Jars (See pic)for an additional $10. You will have the opportunity to add the Harvest Jar onto your ticket during the checkout process. When you choose to purchase the larger piece you are choosing not to paint the piece that comes with the the regular ticket price. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours.

Registration required.

For more information call (502) 357-0093 or visit risingsonswinery.com