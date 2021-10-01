River City Walking Downtown Ghost Tours

October 1,2,8,9,15,16,22 & 23

Market House Theatre, Paducah’s community theater, will be offering lantern-lit walking tours of downtown Paducah filled with stories of misfortune, murder and the eerie cases of unsolved deaths. The River City Ghost Tours are based on the oral history of many of the legends and lore of Paducah including stories of the ghost of the Morning Star Saloon, the ghost of the laughing ladies, the ghost of Maiden Alley and Paducah’s attempted witch burning. The tours will last approximately one hour and will cover about 3/4 of a mile. Tours are limited to 20 people.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org