River City at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

A young woman discovers a childhood photo of her recently deceased father, which leads her on a journey of discovery in the West End of Louisville, KY, in 1968. A bi-racial woman’s journey to unlock her place in a changing world.

Appropriate For: Teens and Older

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
