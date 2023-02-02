River City at Market House Theatre
to
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
River City at Market House Theatre
A young woman discovers a childhood photo of her recently deceased father, which leads her on a journey of discovery in the West End of Louisville, KY, in 1968. A bi-racial woman’s journey to unlock her place in a changing world.
Appropriate For: Teens and Older
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org
Info
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance