Amy Morgan Mighty Cumberland River Run

River Festivus in Burkesville

River Festivus is a high-energy summer celebration packed with live music, River Races, River Float, Family Fun Run, Cruise-In, Backroads Jeep Ride, Dry land Boat Race, Catfish Wranglin, Trout Fishing Tourney, Beer Garden, Run for the Hills 5K/10K Run, Split the Pot, Food Vendors and so much more!

For more information call 270-433-1777 or visit riverfestivus.com