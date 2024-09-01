Riverfest Labor Day Fireworks at Newport Aquarium
Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071
Newport Aquarium
Enjoy the best location available for Riverfest – one of the largest annual pyro-musical displays in the US – from a private viewing area on Newport Aquarium’s terrace facing the Ohio River. Aquarium admission, dinner buffet with desserts and a post-fireworks charcuterie station are included. Doors open at 6:00pm, fireworks begin at 9:00pm and the event ends at 11:00pm. Advance ticket purchase required.
For more information call 8004063474 or visit .newportaquarium.com