Riverfest: Labor Day Fireworks Event at Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium is ready to rock on the river again with an exclusive family-friendly public ticketed event for Labor Day Weekend’s Riverfest Fireworks! Enjoy the best location available for one of the largest annual pyro-musical displays in the US. Riverfest is attended by nearly half a million people, but you’ll secure private viewing access on Newport Aquarium’s terrace facing the Ohio River.

Your Riverfest Labor Day Fireworks Event ticket includes:

6:00pm Aquarium admission – Explore exhibits and spend time with all your fishy friends in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment while you wait for the big show!

7:00pm Dinner buffet – includes desserts and unlimited Coca-Cola products

9:00pm Fireworks – Exclusive, private fireworks viewing area on Newport Aquarium’s terrace

9:30pm – 11:00pm Post-fireworks charcuterie station - Enjoy a little nibble while you wait for streets to reopen and traffic to clear out after all the booms are done.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com