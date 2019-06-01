Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah

to Google Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00

Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah

The River Tin Street Rods host the Riverfront Rod Run downtown and along Paducah's scenic riverfront. The annual car show features more than 400 street rods (1948 & older modified antique cars), activities, dining experiences, and live entertainment.

For more information visit paducah.travel/events/riverfront-rod-run-2019/18774/

Info

Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah - 2019-06-01 08:00:00