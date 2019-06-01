Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah
River Tin Street Rods
Cars on display at the 2018 Riverfront Rod Run.
The River Tin Street Rods host the Riverfront Rod Run downtown and along Paducah's scenic riverfront. The annual car show features more than 400 street rods (1948 & older modified antique cars), activities, dining experiences, and live entertainment.
Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
