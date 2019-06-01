× Expand River Tin Street Rods Cars on display at the 2018 Riverfront Rod Run.

Riverfront Rod Run in Paducah

The River Tin Street Rods host the Riverfront Rod Run downtown and along Paducah's scenic riverfront. The annual car show features more than 400 street rods (1948 & older modified antique cars), activities, dining experiences, and live entertainment.

