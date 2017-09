Roald Dahl's Willie Wonka

Playing January 18 – 28, 2018

The classic tale of Charlie and Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory comes to life on The Carnegie stage for our annual family-friendly production! Cheer on Charlie as he finds his golden ticket, sing along with the Oompa-Loompas, and take a fantastical tour of the most famous candy factory of all time.

Tickets $30

For more information visit thecarnegie.com