Roaring Return of ROARchestra at Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo and the Louisville Orchestra are joining forces once again to bring back the ROARchestra, with two special concerts set for this summer. After last year’s sold-out success, this cherished family-friendly event returns for its second consecutive year inviting audiences to experience a wild symphony under the stars on Saturdays, July 5 and 19.

The Zoo grounds open at 7 p.m., allowing guests to explore the Zoo or get settled in the Oasis Field.

Adults — $30**, Children 3-11 — $15, Children 2 and under — Free, Parking is included with admission.**Adult Tickets will increase to $35 the week prior to each performance. Concessions, including adult libations, will be available for purchase. This event is expected to sell out; the Zoo and the Orchestra encourage guests to get their tickets early at louisvillezoo.org/roar.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org