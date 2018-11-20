Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery

Rob Bridges is a native of Los Angeles, California and holds a BFA in Fine Art from Cornish College of The Arts in Seattle. His art has been described as having a “timeless feel with a dark and whimsical edge”. The work is inspired by nature and by stories imagined wholly in his mind. These are fragments of tales from a place called The Thousand Weed Marsh. He likes to think of them as scenes ripped from a larger story, like illustrations cut from worn and dusty children’s books from years gone by. He leaves the rest of the story up to the viewer’s imagination.

Through December 2

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov