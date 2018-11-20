Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery

to Google Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery

Rob Bridges is a native of Los Angeles, California and holds a BFA in Fine Art from Cornish College of The Arts in Seattle. His art has been described as having a “timeless feel with a dark and whimsical edge”. The work is inspired by nature and by stories imagined wholly in his mind. These are fragments of tales from a place called The Thousand Weed Marsh. He likes to think of them as scenes ripped from a larger story, like illustrations cut from worn and dusty children’s books from years gone by. He leaves the rest of the story up to the viewer’s imagination.

Through December 2

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.425.2562
to Google Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rob Bridges Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Submit Yours