Rob Schneider at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Spend a very funny evening with Rob Schneider, veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, star of big screen blockbusters Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick, and The Benchwarmers, and creator of the acclaimed Netflix special “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.”
Tickets are $45 or $35
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music