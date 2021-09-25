Rob Schneider at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Rob Schneider at SKyPAC

Spend a very funny evening with Rob Schneider, veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, star of big screen blockbusters Deuce Bigalow:  Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick, and The Benchwarmers, and creator of the acclaimed Netflix special “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.”

Tickets are $45 or $35

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Rob Schneider at SKyPAC - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rob Schneider at SKyPAC - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rob Schneider at SKyPAC - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rob Schneider at SKyPAC - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 ical