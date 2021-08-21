Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed albums. Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar.

Buy Tickets $45-65

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org