Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre

to

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Robert  Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre

Robert  Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for  the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed  albums. Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and  arrives today both fresh and familiar.

Buy Tickets $45-65

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
to
Google Calendar - Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-08-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-08-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-08-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-08-21 19:30:00 ical