Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre
to
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Robert Cray in Concert at The Grand Theatre
Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed albums. Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar.
Buy Tickets $45-65
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music