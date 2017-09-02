Robert & Sparkie Brigl Demonstrate Pottery Face Jugs at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Sparkie and Robert Brigl, of Bowling Green, will demonstrate how they create whimsical face jugs out of clay from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

Robert Brigl has been designing face jugs for over 15 years and his wife Sparkie has recently joined in the creation of their pottery. Come watch them turn wheel thrown bottles into expressive face jugs at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov