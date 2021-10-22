Robert Finley: Sharecropper's Son at Lyric Theatre

Robert Finley is a singer/songwriter and guitarist who eloquently performs blues and soul music with some fusion of rock, R&B and gospel. He performed semi-professionally for decades before recording and releasing his 2016 debut album "Age Don't Mean a Thing," on which he collaborated with Dan Auerbach, famed guitarist of the Black Keys blues rock band. Mr. Finley, born the son of Louisiana sharecroppers in 1954, developed an early affinity for gospel music and learned to play guitar by ear and eventually began writing his own songs. An honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Finley originally enlisted as a helicopter technician in Germany, but he was soon given guitarist and bandleader duties for the military band after his skills were immediately recognized. During his time in military service, he toured with the Army band across Europe, performing songs by artists such as Issac Hayes and Marvin Gaye. In 2019 he was selected to compete on national television in America's Got Talent, without going through the preliminary auditions, and in 2021 he released his autobiographical album "Sharecropper's Son," produced by Dan Auerbach. Robert Finley will perform as part of The Lyric 11th Anniversary celebration weekend.

Local up and coming artist Kara Shepherd, who recently recorded a new single with cover art photographed at The Lyric, will make her Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center stage debut as she takes the stage as the event opener.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com