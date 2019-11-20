Robertson Worship Committee Thanksgiving Service

The Rev. Phillip Suber, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Elkton, Ky., will be speaking at the Thanksgiving chapel service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Ransdell Chapel.

Suber graduated from American Baptist College in 2004 with a degree in theology and church vocations and Jones International University in 2007 with a degree in business communications project management.

He graduated from Andersonville Theological Seminary in 2015 with a Th.D. focused in theology/ theological studies.

Suber is also the team header of the Department of Children’s Services.

He is a trustee for Hopkinsville College of the Bible and the third vice moderator of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky. He also served as the moderator of the First District Association from 2011 to 2014. He has written and published his book, “On Your Journey to Greater” in 2018.

