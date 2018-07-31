Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library

to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Rock Climbing 101  at the McCracken County Library

Rock Climbing 101

Tuesday, July 31, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

With Mike Gowen, certified climbing instructor

During the hour long introduction to rock climbing, all the basics will be covered. You’ll be introduced to the history and various disciplines of climbing (indoors & out), as well as, safety considerations, climbing techniques and basic gear.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-31 19:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours