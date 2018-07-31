Rock Climbing 101 at the McCracken County Library

Rock Climbing 101

Tuesday, July 31, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

With Mike Gowen, certified climbing instructor

During the hour long introduction to rock climbing, all the basics will be covered. You’ll be introduced to the history and various disciplines of climbing (indoors & out), as well as, safety considerations, climbing techniques and basic gear.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net