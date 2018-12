Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest

A fun event for kids and families of all ages to come out and see rock artists show the primitive and prehistoric uses of rocks. Also having replicas available for sale as well as other types of arts and crafts. Free event located at the Visitor Center, with the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle; applies to non members.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org