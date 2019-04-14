Rock of Ages at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

 Rock of Ages at the Norton Center

Nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood. “Know What Love Is,” “Feel the Noise,” and “Take Your Best Shot” at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, a place where the legendary Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon. This is one for the ages that will have you singing “Here I Go Again.”

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
