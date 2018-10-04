Rocker Pete RG & Pearl Jam Drummer At Magnolia Bar

Acclaimed Rocker Pete RG, With Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen, At Magnolia Bar

Critically-Acclaimed Indie Rocker Pete RG is known for bringing fans on a musical voyage that traverses genres, styles and influences to create a sound that is uniquely his own. But now, with the impending release of Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, this modern-day troubadour will be bringing his music to Kentucky on October 4 with a special show at Magnolia Bar.

Featuring Original Pearl Jam Drummer and Hall of Fame Inductee Dave Krusen on drums, RG is also backed by Bassist Adam Kury (Currently in ‘90s Platinum-Selling Band Candlebox and formerly in Last December), Lead Guitarist Kevin Haaland (Formerly in Platinum and Double-Platinum-Selling Rock Band Skillet) and Keyboardist and Esteemed Engineer Brina Kabler.

The name “Pete RG” is taken from his childhood moniker, Argy, an abbreviation of his lengthy, Greek last name, Argyropoulos. After being the lead singer and principal songwriter of the band Last December, he embarked upon a solo career and Pete RG was born.

For more information about Pete RG visit on Facebook, PeteRGmusic or visit pete-rg.com

For more information call (502) 637-9052 or visit magbarlouisville.com