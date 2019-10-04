Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club
The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Fourth Street Live!
Wear your best bowling attire and bring your friends out to this Rockin' Bowl event.
>>Free Bowling from 9pm-12am
>>$8 Bud and Bud Light pitchers
>>Food Buffet (while supplies last)
>>Neon Black Lights
>>DJ all night
NO COVER
For more information call (502) 568-1400