Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club

to Google Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club

Wear your best bowling attire and bring your friends out to this Rockin' Bowl event.

>>Free Bowling from 9pm-12am

>>$8 Bud and Bud Light pitchers

>>Food Buffet (while supplies last)

>>Neon Black Lights

>>DJ all night

NO COVER

For more information call (502) 568-1400

Info

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Sports
to Google Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' Bowl at The Sports & Social Club - 2019-10-04 21:00:00