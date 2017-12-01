Rockin' Dollar Fridays at Turfway Park
Every Friday of Live Racing
First post 6:15pm. Bands take the stage at 8:30pm.
December
1: Bad Habit
8: Doghouse
15: Shut Up and Drive
22: Trailer Park Floosies
29: The Menus
January
5: Naked Karate Girls | 12: Doghouse | 19: DV8 | 26: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific
February
2: Naked Karate Girls | 9: The Menus | 16: Doghouse | 23: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific
March
2: Naked Karate Girls | 9: Doghouse | 16: DV8 | 23: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific | 30: Naked Karate Girls
For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com