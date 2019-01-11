Rockin' Dollar Fridays at Turfway Park

Every Friday of Live Racing

First post 6:15pm. Bands take the stage at 8:30pm.

$1 drafts, soda, hot dogs & win-place-show bets

Live music from your favorite local rock bands.

Band schedules subject to change.

Nov 30: The Menus

Dec 7: Doghouse

Dec 14: Naked Karate Girls

Dec 21: The Touchables

Dec 28: DV8

Jan 4: Naked Karate Girls

Jan 11: Doghouse

Jan 18: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific

Jan 25: Brother Smith

Feb 1: Naked Karate Girls

Feb 8: DV8

Feb 15: Trailer Park Floosies

Feb 22: Doghouse

Mar 1: Naked Karate Girls

Mar 8: no band

Mar 15: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific

Mar 22: DV8

Mar 29: Naked Karate Girls

