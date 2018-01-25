Rockin' Dollar Fridays at Turfway Park
Every Friday of Live Racing
First post 6:15pm. Bands take the stage at 8:30pm.
$1 drafts, soda, hot dogs & win-place-show bets
Live music from your favorite local rock bands.
Band schedules subject to change.
Nov 30: The Menus
Dec 7: Doghouse
Dec 14: Naked Karate Girls
Dec 21: The Touchables
Dec 28: DV8
Jan 4: Naked Karate Girls
Jan 11: Doghouse
Jan 18: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific
Jan 25: Brother Smith
Feb 1: Naked Karate Girls
Feb 8: DV8
Feb 15: Trailer Park Floosies
Feb 22: Doghouse
Mar 1: Naked Karate Girls
Mar 8: no band
Mar 15: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific
Mar 22: DV8
Mar 29: Naked Karate Girls
For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com