Rockin' Dollar Fridays at Turfway Park

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042

Rockin' Dollar Fridays at Turfway Park

Every Friday of Live Racing

 First post 6:15pm. Bands take the stage at 8:30pm.

December

1: Bad Habit

8: Doghouse

15: Shut Up and Drive

22: Trailer Park Floosies

29: The Menus

January

5: Naked Karate Girls | 12: Doghouse | 19: DV8 | 26: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific

February

2: Naked Karate Girls | 9: The Menus | 16: Doghouse | 23: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific

March

2: Naked Karate Girls | 9: Doghouse | 16: DV8 | 23: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific | 30: Naked Karate Girls

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com

Info
859-371-0200
Concerts & Live Music
859-371-0200
