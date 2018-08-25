Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Kentucky Theatre

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Kentucky Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been premiering in theaters for 50 years; it holds the record for the longest time being continuously shown in theaters. The cult classic is loved for its absurd plotline and colorful characters. When first released it shocked much of the public with its blatant display of homosexuality. This is part of why it is loved and a part of the tradition that surrounds it. The message of the film is, “Don’t dream it, be it”

For more information call  859-231-7924  or visit kentuckytheater.com

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
