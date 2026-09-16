Rocky Mountain High Experience®: A John Denver Christmas at Lexington Opera House

Acclaimed performer Rick Schuler brings it all roaring back to life in a holiday concert you'll be talking about for months. Sing along to the Denver classics you know by heart: "Rocky Mountain High," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Annie's Song," and "Sunshine On My Shoulders," each one more stirring than the last. Then prepare for pure holiday magic as the evening pays loving tribute to Denver's legendary Christmas specials.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/