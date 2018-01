Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at KFC Yum! Center

Singer/Songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, today announced plans for an extensive North American summer tour. Following the incredible success and rave reviews for their 2017 summer tour, Stewart has invited the legendary Cyndi Lauper to again join him as the tour’s special guest.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com